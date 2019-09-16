|
|
Dr. Alan P. Lundstedt, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Lisbeth B. (nee Burgos), cherished father of Corinna (Sam) Gold, Stacy Lundstedt, and John Lundstedt, dear brother of Janet Lundstedt and John Lundstedt, devoted son of the late Elvin and Belle (nee Adams) Lundstedt. Dr. Lundstedt was a professor of Chemistry at University of Cincinnati- Blue Ash. He had a love for classic rock and had a fantastic sense of humor. He was a strong family man and a follower of God. His visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, from 5 - 8 p.m. at Thomas - Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 8645 Kenwood Rd. (45242). Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. If desired, donations may be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Research, Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY (11797) or www.Lustgarten.org. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 2019