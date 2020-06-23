Albert Bailey Sparks, 93, of Malden, passed on June 20, 2020. The scion of the Malden based department store chain, Sparks Department Stores, Mr. Sparks, along with his brother and long-term business partner George Sparks, expanded their mother and father's dry good store to seven department stores located throughout New England. He and his family members were early pioneers in the discount department store world and Sparks was a mainstay of Malden until its closing in 2014. The store was part of downtown Malden life for 94 years. Albert was born on April 5, 1927 in Malden to Rose and David Sparks. His father was an immigrant from the small village of Hoshcha, in Western Ukraine. Albert was the last survivor of his siblings May, George and Harold. He loved his siblings dearly. Mr. Sparks always had a special place in his heart for downtown Malden. He was an active member of the Rotary and in 2012, the Malden Chamber of Commerce awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of service to the City of Malden. He was also a 69-year Masonic member of the Converse Lodge in Melrose and received a 50-year veteran's level award in 2000. In 2017, he and his wife Myrna were honored for being members of Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead for 50 years. Albert served in the Coast Guard during World War II and later graduated Bates College in Lewiston, ME. He was an avid golfer and a former member of Kernwood Country Club in Salem and Boca West Country Club in Florida. He was a man of principle and ethics, known for his kindness, generosity and love of family and friends. He was respected and loved by many and his wife and four daughters were devoted to him. Albert was a devoted husband to his wife Myrna Ellen Sparks for over 65 years, who passed away in 2018. He is survived by his four daughters and son-in-laws, Lorri and Dr. George Kleiner, Joan and Richard Kessel, Debra and Douglas Stevens and Amy and Bill Kremer; in addition to grandchildren, Jeffrey and Brooke Kessel, Bradley and Rebecca Kessel, Rachel Moran and Mathew Moran and great-grandson Noah Kessel. His funeral will be private, however a public memorial service will be announced at a future date, post Covid-19 restrictions. Donations in his memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead, MA. at www.Emanu-el.org or Rotary Club of Malden's Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 625, Malden, MA. 02148. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.