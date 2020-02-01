|
|
Alexander C. Gordon, 61, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Monday, January 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on December 21, 1958 in Salem, MA he was the son of Elizabeth (Dabney) Gordon and Alistair H. Gordon of Marblehead, MA. In the late 1980s he moved from Marblehead to Vieques, PR where his daughter Lindsay was born. There he resided for over 30 years. He loved the island life where he had many close friends. He was a talented and skilled woodworker. He is survived by his mother Elizabeth D. Gordon, daughter Lindsay E. Gordon, his twin brother Douglas D. Gordon and his wife Susan E. Babine of Marblehead, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Gwendolen (Gordon) Krisko and father Alistair H. Gordon. A memorial service is scheduled on Friday, February 7 at 10a.m at St. Andrews Church 135 Lafayette St, Marblehead, MA. A reception will follow at the Masonic Temple, 62 Pleasant St., Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ViequesLove https://viequeslove.org/ PO Box 1108 Vieques, PR 00765.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020