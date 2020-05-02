Home

Alexander Lesburt
Alexander P. Lesburt


1970 - 2020
Alexander P. Lesburt Obituary
Alexander Peter Lesburt, of Nahant, MA passed away suddenly on April 12 at the age of 49. He was the son of Marylu Nichols, her husband Wil of Jamestown, NC and Henry Lesburt, his wife Jeannine of Pompano Beach, FL. Alex attended Swampscott High School and graduated Gunnery Prep School in CT. He later attended Northeastern University. He was the Vice President of Business Development for Mainstream Global, Inc. He was an avid sportsman, generous friend, and all around funny guy. He will be missed by all. Alex is also survived by his four loving children, Kaela and Sydney Lesburt of Marblehead, MA, Emily and Alexander, Jr. (A.J.) Lesburt of Derry, NH and stepdaughter Sarah Muller of Peabody, MA. He also leaves his brother James Lesburt of Taunton, MA and also his sister Barbie Cohee and her husband Richard of Lynnfield, MA. In addition, his former wives Debra Lesburt of Cape Cod, MA, Kirsten Soroko of Derry, NH, partner of 11 years, Kristen Muller of Peabody, MA and many extended family members and close friends. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by the Murphy Funeral Home. For more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or please visit www.murphyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Jimmy Fund at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 2 to May 9, 2020
