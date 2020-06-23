Alfred C. 'Fred' Speranza passed away peacefully June 16, 2020. He was 89 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Frances, his daughters Marianne and her husband Eric Hartmann, Kathleen Speranza and her husband Parker Heath, and Elisa Speranza and Jon Kardon, and was predeceased by his daughter Laura Speranza. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Nicholas and Emily Hartmann and Jackson Heath. He is survived by his devoted sister Elena and Dennis Drislane and their sons Matthew and Christopher, and by his nephew John Speranza. He was the son of the late Mary (Stravato) and John Speranza, and brother of the late Joanna Reardon and Richard Speranza. Mr. Speranza was a hard worker, following in his fathers footsteps as an expert bricklayer and stone mason. He was active in his own construction business into his 80s, and his handiwork will stand as his legacy throughout Bostons North Shore in residences, commercial buildings, and public works. Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, he was the son of Italian immigrant parents, both of whom hailed from Fondi, Latina Province, Italy. He was a Korean War-era veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. An avid runner and longtime YMCA member, Mr. Speranza completed the Boston Marathon at age 54, wearing a t-shirt that called on St. Jude, the Patron Saint of Lost Causes. He and his wife Fran spent many years at their winter home in Naples, Florida, where Fred enjoyed tennis, life by the ocean, and spending time with friends and family. Always active in civic life, Mr. Speranza was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the 'Dawn Patrol' at St. John the Evangelist Church in Swampscott. He was active in the Italian Club and other local organizations and was a member of the Town of Swampscott Finance Committee. He was a consummate grill-master, a big reader, and loved music, especially Frank Sinatra. The family wishes to express its deep gratitude to the staff of Bertram House, Swampscott, for their compassionate and professional care. Due to COVID19-related restrictions, services will be private. The family hopes to hold a celebration of Mr. Speranzas life sometime in the future. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be in Swampscott Cemetery, Swampscott. Arrangements entrusted to SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOMES, LYNN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Laura Speranza Memorial Fund, c/o Eastern Bank, 405 Paradise, Road, Vinnin Square, Swampscott, MA 01907. Online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at www.solimine.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.