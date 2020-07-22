1/1
Alice M. Howard
Alice M. (Carroll) Howard, age 70, of Swampscott passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was the wife of Joseph P. Howard, with whom she would have celebrated 36 years of marriage this week. A lifelong resident of Swampscott, she was the daughter of the late Edward P. and Mary (McCue) Carroll. She was a graduate of Swampscott High School, class of 1968, as well as Marian Court College. Alice pursued a career first at NYNEX and then at Salem State College working in the admissions office. She enjoyed staying home with her three children before becoming a real estate broker for Carlson GMAC Real Estate in Marblehead. She loved her town of Swampscott and also enjoyed antiques, fine art, and genealogy. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children; Elizabeth Flanagan and her husband Christopher, Michael Howard, and Emily Howard; three grandchildren; Shea and Quinn Flanagan and Teddy Howard; her siblings; Margaret Ori, Edward P. Carroll, Jr., Francis Carroll, Maurice Carroll, Bill Carroll, Jane Carroll and Roger Carroll; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Julie Cosentino. The family wishes to express appreciation for the staff of Brigham and Women's Hospital, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Intensive Care Unit for the supportive and compassionate care Alice received during her brief stay. Her visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8PM in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 67 Ocean St (Rt 1A), Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and are required to adhere to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the CDC and the local Board of Health that limit gatherings in the funeral home to 40 family and friends. Her funeral mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott and burial in Swampscott Cemetery will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to UNICEF, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jul. 22 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes - Ocean St.
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Ocean St.
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
July 22, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Ocean St.
