Allan Joseph Doyle Jr, age 87, Lynnfield (formerly of Marblehead). After a brave, fierce, 3-week battle in the Hospital with COVID-19, Al passed away peacefully in his beloved town of Marblehead on November 18, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Al was born in Lynn and was the son of the late Allan J Doyle and Blanche (Saucier) Doyle. He attended elementary through high school in Lynn and was a proud Graduate of Lynn English High School where he met his future wife and 9th grade prom sweetheart Ann (Heffernan) Doyle. Al was a standout high school athlete at Lynn English, where he lettered and excelled in both baseball and basketball, captaining the basketball team to a Massachusetts State Championship where he led the state in scoring. After high school, Al attended Augusta Military Academy in Virginia where he graduated in 1952. Soon after, Al graduated from Little Rock Junior College in Little Rock Arkansas. From there, Al went on to serve his country, enlisting in the U.S. Army. Following his discharge, Al began working for Microwave Associates, where he worked for 47 years. Al and his loving wife Ann married in 1958 and they enjoyed 57 loving years of marriage. They built a house together in Salem in 1962 which was completed after Al returned from serving his country during the Berlin Crisis. Al and Ann continued to build a life together and expand their family for 14 years and then moved to Marblehead in the summer of 1976. Al was a devoted husband, father and friend!! He lived life to the fullest and made sure everyone around him was having fun! He was kind, easy going, and loved to just be 'one of the guys'. He cherished his Friday nights with the Century House crew, cheering on his grandchildren in countless sporting events and recitals; he was always doting on his family with boundless energy and love! He greeted anyone and everyone warmly with a huge smile. Al was a true beacon of light for all that knew him. Al and Ann moved to Lynnfield in 2015 to live the rest of their senior years together, where Ann passed away in February of 2016. Al is also preceded in death by his sister, Virginia (Doyle) Papagelis of Marblehead, and brother John Michael Doyle of The Villages, Florida. He is survived by his son David Allan Doyle and wife Judith of Chester, NH, daughter Jo-an Doyle Fratini of Marblehead and son Timothy Edward Doyle and wife Jeanna of Lynnfield. Al is also survived by his 7 beautiful grandchildren Courtney, Christopher, Julia, Nicholas, Shayna, Braden and Ava. Due to COVID -19 restrictions, the burial has been restricted to immediate family. A celebration of Allans life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would gratefully be accepted in the name of Douglas Marino at The Childrens Center of Communication in Beverly MA (www.cccbsd.org
).