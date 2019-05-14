|
|
Alyce Catherine (Duncan) Putnam, 97, of Marblehead, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Madison G. Putnam for which the famous Maddies Sail Loft is named. Born in Beverly, MA on November 23, 1921, Alyce was the daughter of the late Ernest A., Sr. and Mary L. (Crowdis) Duncan. Alyce was a graduate of Beverly High School, 1939 and the Salem Commercial School and had an incredible 27-year career working at the Salem Evening News as a receptionist and in their advertising department. Prior to that she was Beverlys first fair sex postal employee in 44 years. Ever the independent spirit, she formed her values early in life and stuck to them as they guided her through a long well lived life. Alyce had many hobbies. She loved volunteering at Salem Hospital, reading a good book at the lighthouse, spending sunny days at Devereaux Beach, going for rides around town and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving Alyce are her two daughters, Carol L. Cassidy, (Richard, Pete - deceased) and Cynthia J. Rockett, both of Marblehead; her grandchildren, William (Kate) Rockett, Stephanie (Scott) Kinne, Brian Rockett, Kevin (Bernadette) Rockett, Christine Walsh, Megan (Mark) Milan, Douglas (Amy) Cassidy, and 14 great-grandchildren. Along with her husband, Madison G. Putnam, who passed in 1955, Alyce was predeceased by her siblings, Louise Murray, Kenneth Duncan, and Ernest Duncan, Jr. Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Berube & Sons Funeral home of Salem. To leave a message to the family please visit www.BerubeFuneral Home.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 14 to May 21, 2019