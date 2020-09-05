1/1
Andrew C. Schultz
{ "" }
Andrew Charles Schultz of Marblehead passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the company of loved ones. After a period of declining health, Andrew died peacefully in his sleep. Andrew was born on June 24th, 1936, the only child of Max and Esther Schultz. He grew up in Winthrop and attended Northeastern University and Boston College, where he earned his J.D. Andrew maintained his law practice for nearly 50 years. In September of 1959, he met the love of his life, Madeline. They raised two children, Eric and Elizabeth, in Marblehead, where Andrew was active in the community, serving on the Finance Committee and the Mary A. Alley Hospital Board of Trustees. Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 60 yrs, Madeline, his son Eric, daughter Elizabeth, and son-in-law Tom, and his six grandchildren, Hannah, India, Andy, Heron, Griffin, and Hayden, who knew him as Zaide. The family will be celebrating his life privately. In honor of Andrews legacy, donations can be made to the ACLU of Massachusetts and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sep. 5 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

