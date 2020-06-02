Ann Sylvia Hansis Flynn 86 died of natural causes at home in Marblehead surrounded by her loving family. She died Friday, May 29, 2020. She was the only child of Ted and Mary Hansis. Raised in Marblehead, Ann graduated from Marblehead High School in 1952 and received a teaching degree from Keene State College in New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald J. Flynn of 49 years in 2005. In her high school years, Ann was a majorette in the high school marching band, taught swimming and was a lifeguard for the town of Marblehead. After marrying the love of her life, Ann and Don raised their family in Marblehead where she was an elementary school teacher at the L.H. Coffin School focusing on special education. Many children, now fully grown, have fond memories of being taught by Ann. Known for her remarkable quick-witted humor and practical jokes, she made lasting impressions on her dear friends, family and all the people she met. She was the former President and long-time member of The Arrangers of Marblehead. She took great pride in attending her grand and great grand childrens activities. She was an avid shell collector wandering the beaches looking for perfect shells which she would then apply her creativity making Christmas trees, shell wreaths and ornaments to brighten someones day. For several years, she could be found at Abbot Hall sitting in front of the Spirit of 76 painting educating tourists on the history of Marblehead. And at some point, you may have purchased a hot dog or two from her down by the Landing! Family includes James D. Flynn and his wife, Katherine, Jeffrey P. Flynn and his wife Pamela, Julie Flynn Demers and her husband Kenneth, her six beautiful granddaughters: Kimberly Ridge and her husband Eric, Kristin White and her husband Jesse, Whitney Demers and her fianc Jake Manning, Haleigh Tsoukaris and her husband Adam, Meaghan Walsh and her husband Colin, Molly Flynn and her partner, Sam Perlow, along with her seven cherished great grandchildren: Peighton Hazel Ridge, Owen William Ridge, Connor Flynn Ridge, William Flynn White, Millie Ann White, Jackson Flynn Walsh and Abigail Ann Tsoukaris. A celebration of Anns life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ann Flynn to The Arrangers of Marblehead Scholarship Fund, 4 Sunday Drive, Beverly, MA 01915. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St, Salem. For additional information or online guest book please call 978-744-0497 or visit www. MurphyFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.