Anna Dragon

Anna (Stavru) Dragon, 102, of Nahant, died from natural causes at the DY'ouville Senior Care Center in Lowell on June 28, 2020. Anna and her husband William, who passed way in 1983, moved from Lynn to Nahant in 1953 where she resided until a few years before her death. Born February 12, 1918, in West Lynn, on Wyman Street to Nicholas and Catherine Stavru, she graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1936 where she played on the varsity girl's basketball team. She also attended Burdett Business College in Lynn, but could not complete her degree program due to family financial constraints. She first worked for the Araban Coffee Company in Boston as a customer account supervisor. After marrying, she worked as customer account supervisor for Sylvania Electric in Lynn. She then obtained her Massachusetts Property and Casualty insurance agent license and worked part-time for the Kilgore Insurance Agency in Lynn. Simultaneous with her work as an insurance agent, she began working as the assistant to the Administrator of the Jesmond Nursing Home in Nahant where she was employed for twentytwo years. Upon retiring from the Jesmond at age 80, she volunteered as shift supervisor at the Salem Hospital Gift Shop for ten years from which she received a distinguished employee award. Anna was a member of the Lynn and Nahant Historical Societies. She was a devout member of the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church of Lynn and the Ladies Philoptohos Society and developed a special fondness and respect for Father George Tsoukalas. Anna's greatest delight was spending time with her family which included eleven grand-children, one of whom, Paige Dragon, pre-deceased her, and seven great-grand children. In addition, she was an ardent fan of the Celtics and Red Sox and rarely missed watching their games on television. Anna never forgot her child-hood as the daughter of 'Nick The Baker', a popular West Lynn figure who was known to drop of loafs of bread to families in need with the understanding that they could pay if and when they had the money. When Anna felt the need to repay a favor, she would often bake a batch of Greek cookies or deserts. Anna was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband William and six brothers and one sister. Her survivors include her sons, Bill and his wife Suzanne of Bend, OR, Jim and his wife Effie of Tewksbury, Greg of Simpsonsville, SC, daughter Terri of Richmond, VA and her god-child, Stephanie (Solomos) Conis of NY and her dear friend Antonette Spinucci of Nahant. Services are private, under the direction of SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOMES, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charities of your personal choice. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.Solimine.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.