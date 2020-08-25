Annah Lois B.C. Dupuis, 82, passed away on August 12 in Lebanon, NH. Born August 18, 1937, daughter of Ernest and Catherine (Fitzgerald) Batchelder. Even during her sunset years in Norwich, VT, she spoke fondly of her life in Marblehead where she grew up, graduated from Marblehead High School in 1955, and settled with her family. Annah taught special education at the Bell School and spent 34 years of service in the Marblehead Public School System. A full obituary, service information and an online guestbook can be found at www.knightfuneralhomes. com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store