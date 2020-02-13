|
Anne (Hodges) Foster of North Chatham, Mass., formerly of Wenham, Mass. died on February 8th, 2020. She was the daughter of Frances (Richards) Hodges and Graham Brooke Hodges of Washington DC. Anne was predeceased by her husband, David Woodbury Foster, and her half-brother, Lt. US Army, Charles C. Pike. As the stepdaughter of Capt., US Navy, C.H Pike, she moved many times between Washington DC, Panama, and Marblehead, settling in Wenham where she raised her family with her husband, Dave. Having moved so many times in her childhood, Anne always considered Chatham her mooring. In 1973, Anne and Dave moved to their family summer home in North Chatham where she was active in the Chatham Conservation Foundation, the Friends of Trees, and the Friends of Pleasant Bay. She was instrumental in the rebirth of the Chatham Orpheum Theatre and was passionate about preserving Chathams natural beauty. Anne was a member of the Eastward Ho Country Club, a past member of the Chatham Yacht Club, The Friends of Pleasant Bay and the Harvard Club. She was also a founding member of the Chatham Platform Tennis Association and the Cranberry Lane Drinking Society. Well known for her zest for life and quick wit, you could count on Anne to tell you her honest opinion. Anne was happiest swimming in the bay, sailing her catboat, and listening to opera. She loved her many trips to Europe; especially Italy. She also loved to entertain at the family boathouse and inspired her children and grandchildren to do the same. Most summer afternoons Anne could be found there having a daily swim and a drink with friends and family. She leaves three children, David W. Foster, Jr. and his wife Carol, of Marblehead, MA and North Chatham, Susan Foster Wilson and her husband, Robert, of Hamilton, MA and North Chatham, and Carolyn Foster Parker and her husband, Nick, of Sun Valley, Idaho and North Chatham. She also leaves six grandchildren; Samuel Tuck Wilson (and his wife Brooke Parker Wilson), Amelia Dane Wilson, Olivia Storms Parker and North Coolidge Parker, Graham Brooke Foster, and Alexander Woodbury Foster, and one great granddaughter, Caroline Tuck Wilson. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Chatham Orpheum Theatre, Chatham, MA. A memorial is being planned for late spring. For online condolences, please visit www.nickerson funerals.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020