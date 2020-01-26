|
|
Anne (Rodgers) Glass, 84, passed away January 22, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was the beloved wife of Emery G. Glass with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. She was the second child of Emerson C. and Nellie (Spenceley) Rodgers. Born in Marblehead, she lived almost all of her life in Marblehead. She graduated from Marblehead High School in 1953 and went directly to work in the Accounting department at National Grand Bank, where she worked until the birth of her first child. She energetically raised her four children and was involved in many of their activities, including serving as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader and taking the scouts on many adventures in her red VW bus. She loved to meet and interact with others and spent several years as a census taker for the town of Marblehead and later greeted members at the front desk at the Marblehead YMCA. She was known for her smile that would light up any room. In the early 1970's, Anne began riding a tandem bicycle with her husband | an activity they loved and continued for 37 years. Together they traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe, completing a journey in 1987 with 20 other cyclists from Trafalgar Square, England to Red Square, Russia. Of the many places they cycled, the Lake District of England was her favorite. Besides tandem bicycling ,Anne also enjoyed listening to music, dancing, attending jazz festivals, gardening, being outdoors, and spending time with her six grandchildren. Her family was always the most important part of her life and she loved to surprise them with something unexpected. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Anne was predeceased by her brother Emerson B. Rodgers. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother James Rodgers; children, Nancy Oliver and her husband, Dean; Lisa Glass, Brian Glass and his wife, Ham and Eric Glass and grandchildren, Emma and Sarah Oliver; Kady and Lily Jarvis and Aidan and Kelsey Glass. Visiting hours will be held Friday, January 31 from 4:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite 102B, Danvers, MA 01923 or via caredimensions.org or to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310 Wellesley Hills, MA. 02481 or via curealz.org. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com. Best regards,
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020