Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Anton Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anton Cohen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anton Cohen Obituary
Anton Tony Cohen, passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1924, in Washington D.C. to Charles and Ella (Bizgia) Cohen. In 1942 while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard he was stationed in Marblehead where he met and married the love of his life, Alice Marie (O'Keefe ) Cohen. After being discharged from the Coast Guard he worked for the U.S. Post Office for 29 years. After retiring from the Post Office he worked for the Marblehead Light Department as a meter reader. He then became a crossing guard at several locations in town, most notably at the Coffin School. He is survived by his sons David and Stephen; granddaughters Tracey and Amy Tavis, and Sara (Cohen) Moline; and his beloved dog Paco. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Alice and daughter Cynthia. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held in Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Wednesday, April 24 at 10AM followed by burial in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead with honors. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9AM. Please visit the online guestbook for Tony at www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now