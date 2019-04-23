|
Anton Tony Cohen, passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1924, in Washington D.C. to Charles and Ella (Bizgia) Cohen. In 1942 while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard he was stationed in Marblehead where he met and married the love of his life, Alice Marie (O'Keefe ) Cohen. After being discharged from the Coast Guard he worked for the U.S. Post Office for 29 years. After retiring from the Post Office he worked for the Marblehead Light Department as a meter reader. He then became a crossing guard at several locations in town, most notably at the Coffin School. He is survived by his sons David and Stephen; granddaughters Tracey and Amy Tavis, and Sara (Cohen) Moline; and his beloved dog Paco. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Alice and daughter Cynthia. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held in Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Wednesday, April 24 at 10AM followed by burial in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead with honors. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9AM. Please visit the online guestbook for Tony at www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019