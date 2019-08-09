|
|
A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. John the Evangelist Church in Swampscott on Friday, August 9th for Aramis Raul Ayala Genta of Swampscott, formerly of East Boston, who passed away on Sunday August 4th, 2019 at the Bertram House in Swampscott, after a long illness, he was 79. Interment followed in Swampscott Cemetery in Swampscott. Born and raised in Montevideo, Uruguay, Raul was a distinguished professional soccer player who played for teams in Uruguay (Danubio), Ecuador (America) and the U.S. He was a member of the Philadelphia Ukrainians team that won the 1966 U.S. Open Cup Soccer Championship and also played in Boston for the Boston Tigers. After retiring as a professional, he continued to participate in local leagues, both as a player and coach, while working for Chas. T. Main and Bioran/Quest Diagnostics, the latter for 29 years. He was grateful for the wonderful experiences playing soccer afforded him including the formation of deep friendships across team lines and international borders, visiting many interesting regions of the world, coming to the U.S. and most importantly, meeting his future wife in Ecuador. Always humble about sharing his own accomplishments on the pitch, his friends would nevertheless be quick to share anecdotes about how Pele called him a great player or how he would practice with Bobby Orr to train for their respective sports. His passion for soccer, and sports in general, was exceeded only by his love for his family and friends who greatly admired his keen intelligence, sharp wit, and sweet and generous spirit. He is survived by his beloved sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Aida M. Ayala (Enriquez) of East Boston. He is the adored father of Ann Cristina and Scott Macey, Susan and Jarrett Bridge (all of Swampscott) and James Ayala (of East Boston) and the cherished grandfather of Kaitlin and Alexander Macey and Elijah Aramis and Tyler Bridge. He will also be missed by his dear brothers, Orlando Nelson and Uruguay Mario, as well as his caring cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Juan Manuel Ayala and Maria Aurora Genta de Ayala and his brother Omar Manuel all of Uruguay. His family would like to thank Bertram House of Swampscott and for their care and support during his illness. Donations in his honor may be made to the () or 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Funeral Arrangements were under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of Revere. For online guestbook, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019