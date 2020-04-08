|
Barbara Ann (Malkin) Levine 4/14/1942 | 3/31/2020 of Revere, entered into rest on March 31, 2020, at the age of 77. Devoted mother of Risa Tracey and her husband Mark of Harvard and Jon Levine and his wife Sheila of Portland, OR. Cherished grandmother of Jordan, Taylor and Kyle Tracey and Charlotte and Erin Levine. The loving sister of Dr. Leon Malkin and his wife Joanne of Falmouth and Dr. Gerald Malkin and his wife Sharon of East Falmouth. Beloved aunt of Amy, Laurie, Ben, Emily, Howard, Linda & Ilysa. Dear daughter of the late I. Edward and Bernice (Sedoff) Malkin. Barbara grew up in Winthrop and went on to graduate from Suffolk University. She raised Risa and Jon in Peabody and Marblehead. Always wanting to be close to the water with a view, she lived on Revere Beach for the last 10 years. Her view of the beach, the Atlantic Ocean and Boston was uninterrupted from her top floor corner apartment. She was thankful to be surrounded by new and old friends in her community. Barbaras interest in travel started at a young age with a European adventure in her 20s. Since then, one trip has led to another for a lifetime of exploration. Recent trips to Egypt, Russia and Italy in 2017 with Risa, Jordan and Taylor were among her favorites. By far, her courageous fight with multiple cancers over the past 40 years was inspiring. No matter the diagnosis, she would persevere with the goal in mind of seeing her treasured grandchildren grow up. Although taken too early from us by COVID-19, she developed an individual relationship with all of her grandchildren that will endure. Her grace, dignity, and awe inspiring zest for life will continue to impact all whose life she has touched. She will be greatly missed. Our family is truly thankful for her amazing care at Mass General Hospital. Her motto, channeled from her father of Positive Mental Attitude was her guiding light. A Celebration of the Life of Barbara will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center at https:// giving.massgeneral.org/ cancer/donate/ For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www. stanetskyhymansonsalem. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020