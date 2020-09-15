1/1
Barbara A. Stenton
{ "" }
Barbara Ann (Osman) Stenton, beloved wife and mother and Towson, MD resident, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday September 6, 2020 in Rosedale, MD with her husband and daughters by her side. She was 80 years old. Barbara Ann was born March 7, 1940 in Schenectady, NY to the late Lee E Osman (deceased 2003), and Margaret Cowser Osman (deceased 2007), a GE engineer and homemaker respectively. Barbara later moved to Marblehead, MA with her parents and spent her formative years there with her 3 brothers (Robert, Richard, Dana) and 2 sisters (Marilyn, Diane). After graduating from Marblehead High School in 1958, she attended Newton Whelsley Nursing School where she graduated with honors in 1962 in their registered nurse program. In 1964 She enlisted in the Air Force where she spent 2 years serving as a 1st Lieutenant Registered nurse at Loring Air Force base during the Vietnam war. After the birth of her first child, she worked part time at Faulkner Hospital. On December 19, 1970 she married Frederick G. Stenton, an engineer from Los Angelos, CA. They were married for nearly 50 years about to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary. On January 17, 1973 in Newton, MA and September 21, 1976 in Salem, MA, she welcomed her two daughters (Sandra and Jennie) into the world, who were her pride and joy. She remained a devoted Christian all of her life and instilled these same spiritual principles within her daughters. Barbara was the loving wife of Frederick George Stenton of Towson, MD; beloved and devoted mother of Sandra M Stenton of Towson, MD and Jennie Errichetti of Holly Springs, NC; loving mother-in-law to Christopher Errichetti of Holly Springs, NC and cherished grandma to Anthony Errichetti of Holly Springs, NC. She was a caring sister to her late brother Robert Osman (deceased 2019), Marilyn Lauff of Cheyenne, WY, Richard Osman of Melrose, MA, Diane Parmelee of Marblehead, MA, and Dana Osman of Sebastian, FL. A wake service will be held at Neil funeral Home in Harrisburg, PA on Monday, September 14th 2:00 to 6:00 pm. The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15th at Neill Funeral Home followed by a burial service at Churchville Cemetery in Oberlin, PA. She will receive military funeral honors at the burial service, which will include the folding and presenting of the United States burial flag and the presenting of taps. To offer your condolences, please leave special memories and tributes on Barbaras on-line memorial site: www.forevermissed.com/ barbara-osman-stenton/about

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Wake
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Neill Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Neill Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Neill Funeral Home, Inc.
3501 Derry Street
Harrisburg, PA 171111817
7175642633
September 14, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James Munsey
September 12, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Barbara's passing. As a nursing student classmate, I remember her as a quiet, gentle person. Her patient's were fond of her, and, as I recall, she was always willing to help.
Ceil (Leino) Burgess
Classmate
