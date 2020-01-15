|
|
Mrs. Barbara F. (Slate) Eldridge, age 73, of Swampscott, died on Sunday, January 12th, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers. She was the wife of the late William E. Eldridge. Born in Lynn on January 8, 1947 and raised in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Marie (Evans) Slate, and graduated from Lynn English High School Class of 1964. For the past 45 years she lived in Swampscott. Barbara was a travel agent at Durgin Travel, a Matron for the Swampscott Police Department, and had worked for John Hancock Life Insurance Company. She was a Swampscott Town Meeting member and member of the Board. For 35 years she served on the Swampscott Housing Authority Board. She was also a Board member of Camp Rotary, the Swampscott Veterans Memorial Scholarship, and the Friends of the Swampscott Public Library. She was also an active member of First Church in Swampscott, Congregational. She had a passion for traveling. She leaves two sons David Eldridge and his wife Elizabeth of Katy, Texas, and Scott Eldridge of Peabody, and three grandchildren Kyle, Ethan and Molly Eldridge. Visiting hours were held in the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home 157 Maple Street, Lynn on Friday, January 17th from 5-8 PM. A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 AM in the First Church in Swampscott, Congregational, 40 Monument Avenue, Swampscott. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Camp Rotary Activities Fund, c/o Richard Cowdell, 372 Ipswich Road, Boxford, MA 01921 or to the REAL Program, 17 Atlantic Street, Lynn, MA 01902. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit www.cuffemcginn.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020