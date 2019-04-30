|
|
Barbara Paige Jackson, 84, passed away on the evening of Friday April 26, 2019 due to complications with Alzheimers with her loving family by her side. Born in Brookline, Barbara was the daughter of the late Margaret (Bowditch) and Richard S. Paige. Growing up, Barb attended the Winsor School and Wheelock College. In her school years, she excelled at sports and just missed making the Olympic swim team. In 1955, Barb married the love of her life, Fred Jackson and they started their life and family together in Laredo AFB, TX. Later on, they moved to Syracuse, NY before settling in their beloved town of Marblehead where they have resided for 60 years. Barb had a curiosity about everything and an adventurous spirit. After raising her four children, she volunteered at Salem Hospital, took up scuba diving, went on whale research missions and learned to drive a motorcycle. She was a gifted artist and gardener as well as an accomplished tennis player. Barb will be dearly missed by all who knew her as a caring friend, amazing mother, and loving wife. Barbara leaves behind: her loving husband of over 64 years Fred Jackson; her children Lea Morrissey and husband Chris, Debbie Jackson and partner Dan Judson, Stephen Jackson and wife Diane, Mike Jackson and wife Maggie; her grandchildren Elizabeth Wheeler and husband Ryan, Caroline Hawkins and husband Rob, Anne Morrissey, Sean Jackson, Peter Jackson, Ben Jackson, Graham Jackson, Kaitlin Jackson, Becca Jackson, and Rachel Jackson; her cousin Nancy Parker; several nieces and nephews and her faithful four-legged friend Tyler. Services are private per the wishes of Barb and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Barbs memory to 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. A special thank you to her caregivers, Marilyn, Dora, Sherry, Maria, Sabrina, Kim, Jesse, and Candy, as well as Jessica from . For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome. com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019