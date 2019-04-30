|
|
Barbara (Goldman) Jacobson of Marblehead and Boca Raton, FL, entered into rest on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Selbert Jacobson with whom she shared seventy years of marriage. Devoted mother of Paula Gerson and husband Bruce of Fort Lauderdale, and Rhonda Jackson and husband William of Marblehead. Cherished grandmother of Michael Gerson, Steven Gerson and fianc Jillian, and Brandon Gerson and fianc Denika; Michelle Jackson and wife Shanna, and David Jackson and wife Jennifer. The treasured great-grandmother of Nathaniel, Connor, Olivia, Stella, Micah, Charlotte and Jacob. The loving sister of the late Melvin Goldman. Dear daughter of the late Israel and Sarah Sally (Feldberg) Goldman. Barbara grew up in Lynn and raised her family in Marblehead. She worked for many years in retail as a buyer and department manager. Barbara had many hobbies and interests that she excelled at; most notably she was an avid card player, knitter and bowler. Nothing was more important to Barbara than her family and friends. Services for Barbara will be private. Shiva will be held at the home of Rhonda and William Jackson on Thursday, May 2 nd from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the via . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019