Barbara Katherine (Letarte) Dombrowski, 89, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, ME and Marblehead, MA died peacefully at South Portland Nursing Home on Monday, June 22, 2020, with family by her side. B arbara was the third of four daughters born to Albert and Yvonne Letarte who raised their family in Salem, MA. After graduating from Saint Marys High School at the age of 16, Barbara began working as an administrative assistant at the United Shoe. It was then that Barbara met the love of her life, John Dombrowski, whom she dated for five years before marrying on July 9, 1955. They began raising their family in Salem and then moved to Marblehead where they resided for the majority or their marriage. In 2014, they moved to Cape Elizabeth, ME to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Barbaras strong Catholic faith & prayer life were the foundation of who she was. She was a selfless and tireless volunteer throughout her time as a communicant at Star of the Sea Catholic Church as a CCD teacher, Pre-Cana mentor, My Brothers Table supporter, and an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was an avid downhill skier and tennis player and was the City of Salem Womens Singles Tennis Champion in her prime. She was also very fond of the theater and symphony. Above all else, Barbara was best known for her deep love for family and was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made each one of them feel like they were the most important person in the world. In their retirement, Barbara and John traveled the world together, always coming home with gifts for their children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, John, of 65 years, their children, Scott Dombrowski and his wife, Karen of Cape Porpoise ME, and Beth Flathers and her husband, Sean of Cape Elizabeth ME, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her sisters, Doris Hayes of Salem, and Joan Cavett of Darien, CT. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert & Yvonne Letarte, and her sister Edith Lavoie. The Dombrowski family wishes to express its deep gratitude to the staff at South Portland Nursing Home for their compassionate and loving care for Barbara over these past five months. A graveside service will be held in Marblehead at a later date. For additional information or to sign the on-line guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.