|
|
Bart William OConnor, age 87 passed away at Essex Park located in Beverly on August 18, 2019. Bart was born in Marblehead, Massachusetts back on February 21,1932, he was the youngest child of Bartholomew OConnor and Laura (Nicholson) OConnor. Bart graduated from Marblehead High School and he thereafter enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. to serve his Country during the Korean War. After returning home from his military service, Bart, actively pursued his entrepreneurial interests by engaging in several successful business ventures, including carpentry, real estate renovation / investment and owner of the well-known Tar and Feather Restaurant located on Washington Street in Marblehead. He later went on to open the magnificent Ballyseede Castle Hotel, in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland. Bart was an avid boater and member of the Boston Yacht Club. Bart also served as a Corporator and Trustee for the Marblehead Bank for over 44 years. Bart met the love of his life, Nancy (Frost) OConnor back in 1955 and they married shortly thereafter settling in Marblehead, where they raised their two children, Mark and Wendy. Bart enjoyed traveling with his wife Nancy to Europe and many other exotic locations through out his lifetime. Bart loved people, a trait which was clearly evident in his many years as an owner / operator of both a restaurant and a hotel. Bart is survived by his wife, Nancy (Frost) OConnor, his daughter, Wendy OConnor, his son, Mark OConnor and his wife, Kim-Marie Phelan, his granddaughter, Laura OConnor and his grandson, Ryan OConnor. Bart was predeceased by his parents, Bartholomew OConnor and Laura (Nicholson) OConnor and his sisters, Marion (OConnor) Dalton and Anna (OConnor) Kerns. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Waterside Cemetery, located at 294 West Shore Drive, Marblehead, MA 01945. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www. MurphyFuneralHome.com or call (978) 744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019