|
|
Benjamin P. Rivera died on March 25, 2019 Benjamin Paul Rivera was born on August 29, 1995 in Boston and enjoyed growing up in Marblehead. His pas- sing is conveyed with broken hearts, but hopefully in the manner he would have wanted. Ben passed away far too soon, but he enjoyed a full lifes worth of close relationships, admirable achievements, and memorable adventures. Ben would want the many who loved him to know how very much he also loved them. He cherished decisions to attend St. Johns Prep and Vanderbilt University, prim- arily because he treasured the friendships with students and faculty that grew out of them. He was also grateful to intern for two summers at The Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta. His most recent venture took him to Falls Church, Virginia, where he began his software engineering career with Capital One. In each place he gathered a circle of meaningful friends and enjoyed sharing time together working through intellectual challenges and at times, just being silly. Ben was a thoughtful, intelligent, compassionate, reflective, young man. He was greatly loved and adored by family and friends. His easy temperament enabled him to gather and nurture countless deep connections. His gracious intellect taught and inspired all who knew him and enriched their lives. Those who were touched by him will miss his unconditional acceptance, inquisitive wisdom, and gentle smile. On the surface Ben was thriving, happy, and successful, but secretly and silently he strugg- led with depression. Devastating to those around him, he took his life to ease his pain. His family hopes and prays for an end to his inner sadness and that his beautiful soul is at peace. Ben leaves in sorrow his parents, Dr. Jaime and Debbie Rivera, and sisters whom he adored, Mali and Becky. Also heartbroken are his loving grandparents Jaime and Carmen Rivera of California and Bill and Jane Booras of Lynnfield, as well as many adoring aunts, uncles, and cousins. His family will always cherish each personal memory with Ben and forever carry a piece of his precious soul. Visiting hours will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Tuesday, April 2 from 4-8PM. Bens funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead on Wednesday, April 3 at 10AM followed by burial in Star of the Sea Cemetery, Marblehead. In lieu of flowers donations to aid those afflicted with depression may be sent to: The Ben Rivera Find Your Wings Foundation Demakis Law Offices, 56 Central Avenue, Suite 201, Lynn, MA 01901. To share a memory of Ben or to offer a condolence to his family please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2019