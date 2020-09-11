Bert Everett Stanley loved to tell his life stories, and he had many for his 101 years. Known as 'Bert' to his Air Force and work colleagues and 'Everett' to his family and friends, he readily recalled his times as co-captain of the Marlboro High School baseball team, apprenticing as an upholsterer in Lynn, hours of training World War II pilots in B-24s, years as a foreman at General Electric assembling aircraft instruments, building his house in Marblehead, his various real estate ventures, learning to play tennis in Florida at the age of 75 and counting his many perennials planted in his beloved gardens. He was just as interested in hearing about other peoples lives, always curious of how people made their way in life. His parents emigrated from England and raised Everett and his 4 siblings in Whitinsville, Upton, and Marlboro, MA. He married Virginia (Green) in Lynn, MA and shared 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2007. He was proud of his children, Richard H. Stanley (Patricia) of Phoenix, the late Norman E. Stanley (Ann) of Marblehead and Jane S. Kelly (George Louisos) of Marblehead, along with 4 grandchildren-Benjamin (Elizabeth), Allison (Paul), Paige (Tom), Brooke and 4 great grandchildren-Azalea, Parker, Evelyn, Hunter. He was also predeceased by his first born child, Susan G. Stanley. He is survived by his sister, Janet Ingham of Whitinsville. Everett was a devoted member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Lynn-Swampscott. Central to his long life were his home, his gardens and his faith. In honor of his 101 well-lived years, plant a flower in his memory. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date



