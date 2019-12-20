|
|
Bertram Jerome Miller, 9/30/1938 | 12/17/2019 Bert Miller of Marblehead, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 81 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Jackie (Griesdorf) Miller with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Devoted father of David Miller, Stacy Whittier and her husband Michael, and Karen Stein and her husband Adam. Cherished grandfather of Kate, Charlotte and Gabriella Whittier and Sam and Jack Stein. The loving brother of the late Donald Miller. Dear son of the late Reuben and Sarah (Wolfowitz) Miller. Bert grew up in Lynn, MA, graduated from Lynn Classical High School and the University of Miami. He raised his family in Marblehead, MA. He spent 25 years working at Plymouth Rubber in Canton, MA and then went on to start his own company, Topline Automotive in Lawrence, MA. He dedicated himself to overseeing the manufacturing facility and helping the business grow. Today, Topline is the second largest supplier of fabric convertible topping. He deeply cherished his time spent with children and grandchildren. He made it his mission to support his family in all endeavors. Always making an effort to be present at sporting events, music concerts, plays and graduations of his nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A funeral service for Bert was held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 11:00AM at Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead, 393 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead, MA. Interment at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Berts memory to the Jason M. Garfield Scholarship Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 206, Marblehead, MA 01945 or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute via www.dana-farber.org. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www. stanetskyhymansonsalem. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019