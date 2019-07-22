|
|
Betsy (Ross) Taylor, 98, passed away on July 16, 2019, with her daughter by her side at her home, overlooking her treasured backyard. She was the daughter of the late Bessie (Hunter) Ross and John Grierson Ross, and beloved wife of the late Henry Haydn Taylor with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Born in 1921 in Brooklyn, New York, she has been a resident of Marblehead since 1946. She made many friends over the years and was a member of The Old North Church, a faithful volunteer at The Lighthouse Exchange Thrift Shop, and a supporter of The House of Seven Gables, Goldthwait Reservation, and The Boy Scouts and The Girl Scouts of America. Though happiest at home working on their yard and gardens, she and Haydn traveled extensively. Their favo- rite trips included visits to England, Scotland, Sicily and Switzerland. She was particularly proud of her Scottish heritage and prided herself on recalling every detail of every trip. The Kitchen Table at Abbot Street was a gathering place for all over the years. A cozy retreat, where children crayoned, babies were soothed, tea cups were filled, suppers were made, cookies were eaten, and laughter and conversation flowed. Life slowed down when you pulled up a chair in the kitchen and soa- ked in all the wonderfulness and sage advice from Betsy. She was a dear, our treasure, and whether you knew her for five minutes or a lifetime, she made a lasting impression on you. She was the kindest of souls. Among Betsy's favorite Marblehead memories were family picnics at Grace Oliver's Beach and Goldthwait, and nothing could beat a Driftwood B.L.T. and a coke. Her gardens meant the world to her. Often she would say, "In the garden, your troubles just melt away." Her recent accomplishments included a visit to her daughters new home in Pemaquid, Maine, and attending her grand- daughter's New Hampshire wedding in 2018. Only four weeks ago on June 22, she proudly attended the wedding of her grandson, dressed to the nines. Betsy is survived by her daughter Sally (Taylor) Beote and her husband Carson of Pemaquid, Maine, her loyal brother Ken Ross, her daughter-in-law Dijit Taylor, grandchildren Bethany Taylor, Emily Taylor and her husband Alex Ziko, Taylor Ashley Beote and Colter Ross Beote and his wife Jessica. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Haydn Taylor and her granddaughter Hannah Taylor, and her dear friends Elinor Fallon, Margaret Daley and Harriett Bull, all of whom she loved dearly. If desired, memorial gifts may be made to The Music Fund of The Old North Church, 8 Stacy Street, Marblehead, MA 01945. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00AM at Waterside Cemetery, 294 West Shore Drive, Marblehead, MA. Please join us in wearing something blue in her honor. "Go with the flow and take in a cup of sky." For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from July 22 to July 29, 2019