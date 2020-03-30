|
|
Betty (Rapoport) Tassel, formerly of Lynn, Marblehead and Salem, entered into rest on March 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Hyman Tassel, who she shared 60 years of marriage, the devoted mother of Judi Tassel of Warwick, Rhode Island, Al Tassel and his wife Sharon of Nahant and Anne Tassel-Todisco and her husband Paul of Marblehead. Also surviving her are her brother Morris Rapoport of Swampscott, grandchildren Ben Skinner and Nicole Frevold and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Rachel Winston and Jean Sherman. Betty was a former Office Manager for many years in the medical field and taught at Salem State College for 5 years in the evening division of Adult Education. She was a longtime volunteer at North Shore Medical Center in both the gift shop and reception area. She also volunteered at North Shore Community College and the North Shore Beverly Theatre. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to , 78 Liberty St, Danvers, MA, 01923 or Aid for Cancer Research, PO Box 376, Newton Centre, MA 02459. Funeral services were private. For online condolences go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden, Ma.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020