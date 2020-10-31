Beverly Norman, of Peabody, MA entered into rest on Wednesday April 1, 2020. In order to honor her, on what would be her 90th birthday on November 2, 2020, her family wanted to share her obituary. Beverly was the beloved wife of the late Martin Norman. She is survived by her children, Harriet Norman, Nancy B. Norman Horrigan and her husband, Mark Horrigan, Scott E. Norman; her grandson, Ryan M. Horrigan; and several beloved extended family members and her eclectic circle of friends with whom she had many wonderful conversations. She was pre-deceased by her parents Harry and Nellie Shatz and 2 adoring siblings; Hon. Chester Shatz and Rita Karll Chadis; and her beloved nephews Harvey Karll and Jeffrey Karll. Beverly proudly grew up in Revere, MA. She was educated at Boston University and then went on to raise her family in Peabody. She was intelligent beyond her time. Beverly was a very proud co-owner of Marblehead Antiques. She found so much joy in her work. An avid gardener, Beverly took such pride in her many gardens at her home. She had an incredible sense of humor so in some ways it seems appropriate for her passing on the first day of April. As her grandson loving lovingly described her, Beverly was a "Great Lady." She absolutely loved so many. Beverly was the picture of grace. She had a radiant smile, unbelievable tenacity & determination. Many may say she could also display "true grit" at times and could even be found using strong vocabulary when she deemed necessary. Although her family is heartbroken to say goodbye, they take comfort in knowing that some of her last words were to "Tell everybody that I love them!" Following her passing her family received lovely notes and cards from all over the country from many that said they were better people for knowing and having Beverly in their lives. Beverly was sweet, kind, understanding and LOVED life...she is greatly missed. A celebration of Beverlys beautiful life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to: Northeast Arc to honor her grandson Ryan Horrigan who has a close connection to the incredible service and support offered there. Please visit ne-arc.org
