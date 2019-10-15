Home

Beverly Smigel Obituary
Beverly Smigel, 97, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at Brooksby Village, Peabody. Previously Beverly resided in Marblehead for 56 years. She was the wife of the late Laurence Smigel and the mother of the late Jane Ellen Smigel. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Smigel of Chestnut Hill, and her siblings: Dr. Leonard Zinman of Canton, Ma., Murray Zinman of West Hartford Conn., the late Ethel Sondik of Avon Conn., the late Israel Zinman of New Britain Conn., and the late Samuel Zinman of New Britain Conn. Beverly effected a successful balance between being a loving and devoted wife and mother with professional expertise and commitment as office manager for North Shore Cardiology, a position she held with distinction for 20 years. Beverly was unequivocally an adherent of health and fitness. Her rigid daily routine involved strenuously wogging (a combination of walking and jogging) 5-7 miles coupled with warm- up and concluding exercises. A balanced, healthful diet was an essential component of her regimen. Beverlys high intelligence manifested itself in her professional supervisory decision-making and in her interpersonal relations. Her keen perceptions cut through perceived obstacles and contributed to the admiration and role model status she achieved for all who knew her. Adversity for Beverly was a challenge to overcome and this she did unfailingly. She will leave a void in the hearts and minds for all who knew her and loved her for her gallantry and humanity. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky - Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA on October 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM and the interment will follow at Temple Emmanuel Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 or via https://www.cff.org/give-today/. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanet skyhymansonsalem.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019
