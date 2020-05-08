|
Bruce Glen Gold of Marblehead, gracefully battled an inoperable glioblastoma, a rare malignant brain tumor, while never letting his diagnosis or prognosis dim his gratitude for life, his sharp sense of humor, or his unwavering love of family. He passed away in his home on May 3, 2020, with his wife and two sons at his side. Bruce was born on July 29, 1958 in Malden, Massachusetts to Saul and Enid Gold as the second of three children. He enjoyed a loving childhood in Marblehead, and graduated from Marblehead High School in 1976. Bruce went on to earn a degree in business from the University of Hartford in 1980. Bruce built a long and storied career in advertising at MullenLowe Boston, where he worked for more than 30 years. He considered his many colleagues as a second family and never lost his passion for pushing the status quo, setting high expectations, and celebrating great work. At work and in life Bruce put others needs before his own and cheered the loudest when seeing coworkers, friends, and family reach their full potential. He never shied from the truth. Those who experienced, firsthand, one of his candid comments knew he could be a fierce pragmatist; but one with a dream and a huge heart. He met his wife and soulmate, Paula Tully, while both living in Boston. They married on October 3, 1992 and enjoyed a vibrant city life in their beloved Back Bay apartment before moving to Bruces hometown of Marblehead to start a family. He was most fulfilled when spending time with Paula and their sons, Davis and John. He whole-heartedly cheered them on, whatever their endeavors, and took great pride in their academic accomplishments. In recent years his trademark dinner toasts always noted his good fortune to see them as young adults, leading their lives with integrity, compassion, and promise. They were the absolute loves of his life. Bruce relished a bluebird day of skiing, particularly at Bretton Woods, and battling his two brothers and best friends, Richard and Alan, on golf courses around the country. He found great solace in day sailing with family on their boat Moonraker. Bruce made it a personal goal to hit a perfect landing on the mooring before breaking out the bread and cheese and enjoying the sunset over Marblehead Harbor. To his sons, to his wife, to his close-knit family especially his young nieces and nephews, to his many friends and esteemed coworkers and clients, Bruce wished the blessings of optimism, humor, resilience, hard work, and love. He showed the way. Bruce is survived by his wife of 28 years, Paula Tully Gold, sons Davis Barton Gold and John Tully Gold; cherished mother Enid Gold; brother Dr. Richard Gold, his son Nathan, and his wife Barti Bourgault; brother Alan Gold and his wife Anne and their daughters Emily and Allison; his dear aunt, Nancy Altman and her son Bill, his wife Lori and their son Alex, and her son Larry and his daughter Phoebe; his uncle Andrew Barton, his brother-in-law Guy Tully and wife Amy and their children Paris and Reid; as well as his in-laws, Phyllis and Paul Tully; his sister-in-law Michelle Hastings and her husband Dale, her children Melissa, Richard, Allison, Andrew; brother-in-law Carl Tully and his wife Sherine and their daughter Isabelle; along with deep extended family and his beloved dog, Lola. Bruce was predeceased in death by his role model and father, Saul Gold. A celebration of Bruces life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made in Bruces memory to St. Johns Prep c/o Advancement, 72 Spring Street, Danvers, MA 01923 orhttps://www.stjohnsprep.org/gold; or to the Marfan Foundation at 22 Manhasset Avenue, Port Washington, NY 11050 orhttps://marfan.org. To share a memory or offer online condolences to the family, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 8 to May 17, 2020