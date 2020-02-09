Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin B. Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin B. Young Obituary
Calvin B. "Cy" Young, 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away on January 8, 2020. Calvin grew up in Marblehead and has resided in Florida and Virginia. Calvin is survived by his wife Barbara. He is also survived by his brothers Marshall and Russell. In addition, his children Jocelyn, Wendy and Kenneth along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Calvin was predeceased by his son David and brother Robert. Calvin has worked various sales positions throughout his career. Arrangements: Services will be held in Mechanicsville, VA on January 14, 2020.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -