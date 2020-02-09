|
Calvin B. "Cy" Young, 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away on January 8, 2020. Calvin grew up in Marblehead and has resided in Florida and Virginia. Calvin is survived by his wife Barbara. He is also survived by his brothers Marshall and Russell. In addition, his children Jocelyn, Wendy and Kenneth along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Calvin was predeceased by his son David and brother Robert. Calvin has worked various sales positions throughout his career. Arrangements: Services will be held in Mechanicsville, VA on January 14, 2020.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020