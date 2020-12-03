Carl Harold Myer of Marblehead, MA, died peacefully from heart failure while in hospice care Friday, November 20, 2020. He was 74. An avid sailor, traveler and gourmet, especially in his younger days, Carl was a kind, generous, and gentle soul with a dry wit, who laughed often, played a mean game of croquet, and never took life too seriously. Carl grew up on Long Island, NY where he attended the Eastwood School and sailed out of Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club in Oyster Bay. In 1958 Carl's family moved to Marblehead. There he attended Tower School and Marblehead High School, was a member of Pleon and Eastern Yacht Clubs, raced in the 110 sailboat class, and cruised the New England coast from Cape Cod to Maine on his sailboats, "Aquilla" and most recently "WigWag" named for the U.S. Army signaling system invented by his great-great grandfather Brigadier General Albert J. Myer, founder of the Signal Corps. Carl attended Bentley College, served in the U.S Navy in Bremerhaven, Germany during the Vietnam war era, and spent his working career in industrial product and advertising sales. He was a member of the United States Croquet Association and regularly competed in 6-wicket croquet tournaments in Lenox, MA and the Palm Beach area of Florida. His affection for croquet was nurtured at an annual Labor Day tournament held in Marblehead since 1950. Carl is survived by his daughter Katie of Washington, DC; his brother Albert J. (Bert) Myer V. and his wife Ann of Stratham, NH, and their daughter, his niece, Alison Carroll and her husband and two children of Brentwood, NH. Carl was married and divorced from Kathleen Ennen of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Katherine McPherson of Cambridge, MA. Carl asked to be remembered fondly but not formally; there will be no memorial service. Donations in Carl's name to Kaplan Family Hospice
, Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923 are encouraged.