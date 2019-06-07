|
Carl P. Coffin of North Ryde, Australia died May 31, 2019 with his family by his side. Carl was the beloved husband of Viviane (Pilorger) and the devoted father of Sean and his wife Andrea and Greg and his wife Alex all of Sydney, Australia. He was the proud grandfather of Krishani, Talia, Xander, Arte and Ivy. He is also survived by his brother Wayne and his wife Margaret of Mashpee, his sister-in-law Barbara of McKinney, TX, and many loving nieces and nephews. Carl was the son of the late James and Eileen Coffin of Marblehead and was predeceased by his brothers James and Jeffrey. He was a graduate of Marblehead High School, Class of 1958 and Mass Maritime Academy. He was employed for many years by GE in Lynn and in Sydney, Australia. Although Carl had lived in Australia for over 40 years, he always considered Marblehead his true home and managed to visit often. He was happiest showing Viviane his favorite places in the town and meeting up with his old buddies in Marblehead and on the Cape. Carl will be greatly missed
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from June 7 to June 14, 2019