Carl W. Easterlind, 89, died on Monday, March 19, 2019 following a short but courageous battle with Leukemia. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years, Dorothy V. Easterlind (Dottie) and his daughter, Marcia J. Easterlind. He leaves behind a sister, Ruth Cederberg and her husband Richard of Mattapoisett, MA, a son, Peter Easterlind and his wife, Laura, of Marblehead, a daughter, Chris Astuccio and her husband Kevin of Salisbury, MA a well as his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Both Carl and Dottie were long time residents of Marblehead prior to retiring in Bar Harbor, ME. Born and raised in Marblehead, the son of Carl W. Easterlind Sr. and Georgia (Patey) Easterlind, Carl grew up holding many jobs in town including working as a pin boy at the local bowling alley and at Winslow Potato Chips. After graduating from Marblehead High School, Carl spent 2 years in the Army and then he continued his education at Wentworth Institute studying architecture and building He worked his way up from a position of union carpenter and eventually worked in the role of superintendent of the works for many large construction projects in and around Boston. Carl was an avid gardener, furniture maker, horseman, and loved sailing and wildlife and the great outdoors, particularly the many trails and attractions in and around Acadia National Park. A celebration of his life will be held in Trenton, ME on April 27, 2019.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019