Carol Rolland Jerome of Marblehead, MA was born at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, MA on September 5th 1939 to Arthur and Florence(Houghton) Rolland. She attended Leeds Elementary school, Northampton High school and graduated from Saint Michaels High School. Carol went on to graduate from Saint Lukes Hospital Nursing School in Pittsfield, MA. After graduation she worked at various hospitals in New York and Boston and at private duty. Carol married Stephen Jerome with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Carol was the beloved mother of Wendy Bender and Emily Jerome and loving grandmother of Luke and Erika Bender. Carol was predeceased by her brother Earl Sonny Rolland, and is survived by her sisters Linda Rolland and Edna Greene and her brothers Keith and Robert Rolland. Carol had an independent and creative spirit that inspired her patients, the children she cared for, and her girl scout troops. She loved art almost as much as the Patriots and the Red Sox, and proudly went back to school as an adult to earn a Bachelors of Fine Art. As a result of public health concerns, the memorial celebration of Carols life will be held later. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The , 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701 or via . To share a memory or offer online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com. .
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020