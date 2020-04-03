Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Jerome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jerome

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Jerome Obituary
Carol Rolland Jerome of Marblehead, MA was born at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, MA on September 5th 1939 to Arthur and Florence(Houghton) Rolland. She attended Leeds Elementary school, Northampton High school and graduated from Saint Michaels High School. Carol went on to graduate from Saint Lukes Hospital Nursing School in Pittsfield, MA. After graduation she worked at various hospitals in New York and Boston and at private duty. Carol married Stephen Jerome with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Carol was the beloved mother of Wendy Bender and Emily Jerome and loving grandmother of Luke and Erika Bender. Carol was predeceased by her brother Earl Sonny Rolland, and is survived by her sisters Linda Rolland and Edna Greene and her brothers Keith and Robert Rolland. Carol had an independent and creative spirit that inspired her patients, the children she cared for, and her girl scout troops. She loved art almost as much as the Patriots and the Red Sox, and proudly went back to school as an adult to earn a Bachelors of Fine Art. As a result of public health concerns, the memorial celebration of Carols life will be held later. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The , 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701 or via . To share a memory or offer online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com. .
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -