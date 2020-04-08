Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murphy Funeral Home
85 Federal Street
Salem, MA 01970
978 744 0497
For more information about
Carol Borowski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Borowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol K. Borowski


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol K. Borowski Obituary
Carol Kirn Borowski, a resident of Salem, MA, formerly a resident of Marblehead, passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 73 in Salem, MA. Carol is survived by her 3 children, James Borowski and his wife Tammy of Las Vegas, NV; Mark Borowski and his wife Paige of Honolulu, HI and Suzanne Rivers and her husband Bill of West Boylston, MA. Her brother, John Kirn and his wife Judy of Exeter, NH. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Robert 'Butch' Borowski and her parents John and Nanette Kirn. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Carols name to her favorite charity, Fisher House of Boston. Fisher House of Boston P.O. Box 230 South Walpole, MA 02071 fisherhouseboston.org
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -