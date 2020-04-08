|
|
Carol Kirn Borowski, a resident of Salem, MA, formerly a resident of Marblehead, passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 73 in Salem, MA. Carol is survived by her 3 children, James Borowski and his wife Tammy of Las Vegas, NV; Mark Borowski and his wife Paige of Honolulu, HI and Suzanne Rivers and her husband Bill of West Boylston, MA. Her brother, John Kirn and his wife Judy of Exeter, NH. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Robert 'Butch' Borowski and her parents John and Nanette Kirn. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Carols name to her favorite charity, Fisher House of Boston. Fisher House of Boston P.O. Box 230 South Walpole, MA 02071 fisherhouseboston.org
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020