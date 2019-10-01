|
Carol Virginia (Ginger) Booth-Beesley, age 74, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 in Globe, Arizona after a battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her husband Peter Beesley; son Timothy Jackson of Lynn, Massachusetts; brother, Thomas Booth (Lois) of Birmingham, MI; and sister, Nancy Booth Hanscom (Fred) of Markham, Virginia. Ginger is preceded in death by her first born son Christian Jackson. Born March 17, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan, Gingers family soon thereafter moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she grew up, and then to Switzerland. As an adult Ginger lived in Michigan, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Boston and Marblehead, Massachusetts and finally in Globe, Arizona. Ginger graduated from Bloomfield Country Day School and Briarcliff College and possessed natural business acumen and a keen eye for all things aesthetic. She merged these skills and talents in many ways throughout her life. As an entrepreneur, Ginger successfully ran an interior furnishings retail store, a womens clothing store, and most recently, she and her husband, Peter, owned and operated Hoofin It Feed and Tack in Globe, Arizona. Her design talent was clearly evident in all of her beautifully merchandised retail operations, and she also enjoyed several purely creative vocations and avocations including photography, floral design, gardening and goldsmithing. Ginger exhibited her photography in art shows, and her spectacular floral designs graced weddings, fundraisers and parties. Ginger loved animals of all kinds and her many beloved pets carried her through all of her places and stages. As a teenager in Colorado, Ginger became an accomplished equestrian while riding at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, where she trained with her first true love, a pinto named Star. Most recently she reignited her love of horseback riding while living in Globe, where she owned a mustang named Peanut and enjoyed regular trail rides alongside her husband, Peter. The couple also discovered the quirky, crazy character of goats and owned more than fifty at their Globe feed and tack store. Above all, Ginger was a loving wife and mother best known for her wit, grace, talent, spunk, hard work and dedication. One common thread uniting all of Gingers many exciting pursuits was perpetual movement. She was well known and loved for her vibrant energy and uncanny ability to accomplish more in one day than most people in a week! She will be deeply missed by the many people and organizations around the country that were lucky enough to know her. Ginger was a dedicated supporter of the backpack program at St. Johns Episcopal Church and also the High Desert Humane Societys animal rescue efforts. Memorial arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or the backpack program.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019