Caroline Carol Honey (Baszkowski) Renaud, age 86, of Marblehead, died Friday May 1, 2020, with her loving niece by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert J. Renaud. Born December 22, 1933 in Peabody, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Baszkowski of Peabody and the late Katherine (Royek) (Baszkowski) Ewaschuk of Beverly. She was raised and educated in Peabody, except for her senior year, when her family moved to Beverly. She graduated from Beverly High School, Class of 1951. As an adult, she was a resident of Peabody until her marriage, when she and her husband moved to Marblehead. Carols first job after high school was at A. C. Lawrence in Peabody. Several years later, she started her career at GTE Osram Sylvania in Danvers. In 1982, she became a member of the GTE Sylvania Massachusetts Chapter of the Quarter Century Club. After 47 years, she retired as an executive secretary. Carol loved the beach, either locally, up to camp or on Marthas Vineyard. Her hobbies included painting, photography, knitting, reading, listening to talk radio, and learning about the rich history of the North Shore. She enjoyed attending many exhibits at the Peabody Essex Museum. She experienced various local theater performances and enjoyed going to the movies. She was a fan of the New England Patriots. She enjoyed traveling to numerous places across the United States, Canada, and Europe. And in recent years, she relished weekly lunch dates with good friends Stacey, Jean, and Cathy. Family was important to Carol. She loved being part of many family celebrations throughout the seasons of her life. Although she was not blessed with children of her own, she was extremely close to her niece and goddaughter, Carol Weeks, of Nashua, NH and her daughters, Katherine and Emily. She is survived by her brother-in-law, William E. Pcheny of Peabody; a sister Florence Brennan of Florida; her stepdaughter Kaye Connelly and family; stepson Mark Renaud and family; was 'Auntie Honey' to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, a great-grandnephew, and godchildren. She leaves behind many lifelong friends and extended family. She was predeceased by her sisters Margaret Spence and Josephine Pcheny. Carol was a communicant of Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC restrictions, a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, Peabody. Please share a memory, sign the guestbook, or view the on-line obituary, at www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 16 to May 23, 2020