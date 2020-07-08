Or Copy this URL to Share

Carolyn was born in Lynn on January 7, 1941 to Gordon and Madelyn (Emmett) Benner, was raised in Nahant and graduated from Lynn English High School. Upon graduation she went on to work at General Electric. After marrying Joe and starting a family she followed her love of the arts and opened a ceramic studio in their home. As her children Paul and Meredith grew older Carolyn began to work for the Franchi family running the day to day operations of their property, Bass Point Apartments in Nahant. Carolyn then began a career as a legal secretary in Boston spending most of the time at the firm of Choate, Hall and Stewart. During this time, she also became the "unofficial" typist for Joe when he became Nahant Police Chief until his retirement.

During their time together Carolyn and Joe were inseparable and enjoyed a trip to Hawaii, many cruises, and vacations to their favorite campground in New Hampshire. They looked most forward to their annual trip to Fort Myers Beach to spend the spring with their Red Sox! Joe and Carolyn were proud supporters of their children's and grandchildren's activities and interests throughout the years. Joe and Carolyn were lovingly called, Mimi and BP by their grandchildren.

Carolyn leaves her daughter Meredith Morris, her husband Mike, and their children Emily and Tim and Tim's longtime girlfriend, Isabella Camelo. Carolyn was predeceased by her sister Beverly Warner and her brother's in law Ed and David Manley.

She also leaves her son Paul and his children Paul, Michelle, and Kimberly, her sister in law Carol and her husband Paul Hirtle; nephew Michael Manley, and wife Ann and children Ryan and Catherine. Niece Monica Dominguez and husband Ralph and children Cassandra and Tyler. Nephew Ted Manley and wife Amy and children Max and Lily. Her niece Kim Perry husband Mark and daughter Madelyn. Her cousins Pat Lee and Rick Lee his wife and Donna and Jack and Barbara Mulkern.

The family would like to thank the dedicated Nurses of All Care Hospice, especially Julie, Sue, and Deb who provided loving care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Carolyn's name to All Care Hospice, 210 Market Street Lynn Ma. 01901. Services will be private. To leave a condolence for the family please visit

