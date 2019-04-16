Home

Catherine Jane Campbell Herbst, 96, died peacefully April 11, 2019 at the Lafayette Nursing Home in Marblehead, MA with family by her side. Jane was born March 2, 1923 in Newark, NJ, daughter of James E. and Catherine (Hohner) Campbell. She was married July 11, 1942 to Robert S. Herbst, with whom she shared 44 loving years until his death in 1986. After moving to Marblehead with her family from Cedar Grove, NJ in 1958, she quickly settled into her new home. Outgoing and gregarious, Jane lived her life to the fullest making many friends along the way. A long time member of the Corinthian Yacht Club, Jane enjoyed cruising the New England coastline with her husband, Bob, and traveling to interesting locations throughout the world. Always willing to lend a hand, Jane was active in numerous organizations throughout the years, including the Cottage Gardeners, Dirt Dobbers, Symphony by the Sea, Marblehead Womens Club, and Marblehead Youth Baseball. She was an avid football, golf, bridge, and baseball fan. Being raised in the greater New York area, she never lost her enthusiasm for New York sports teams; however, the Red Sox and the Patriots were close seconds. She enjoyed reminiscing about her youthful adventures, including visits to NYC where she listened to Frank Sinatra and danced to the music of Tommy Dorsey, Glen Miller, and other Big Bands of the era. A mother of five, Jane is survived by her daughters Elizabeth J. Case and husband William F. Case of Farmington, CT, Susan K. Booras and husband Peter J. Booras of Swampscott, Joan M. Hosman, Barbara H. Tatum and husband John G. Tatum, and her son Robert J. Herbst and wife Pamela J. Herbst, all of Marblehead. In addition to her children, Jane leaves behind 11 loving grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Respecting Janes wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. The family plans to hold a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to at https://give.caredimensions .org. Murphy Funeral Home in Salem, MA is assisting with arrangements.
