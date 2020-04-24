|
|
Charles Brenton Hennigar, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away on Sunday, April 20, 2020 due to complications from diabetes and stroke. He, his wife Addie, and family resided in Marblehead for 53 years. They moved to The Residence at Vinnin Square in Swampscott in 2019. They also lived several months each year for 30 years in Naples Florida, one of his most favorite places to live. Charlie and his loving wife, Adeline (Dellagona) Hennigar would have been married 60 years on September 4th, 2020. His family and friends were most important in his life. He leaves, his four children, daughter Caroline and husband Jim Vogel and grandchildren, Anna and Dieter, daughter Lisa Callahan and husband Paul Callahan, son Charles Hennigar Jr. and wife Kimberly and five grandchildren, Zachary and Christian Hennigar, and Kaitlin, Christopher and Megan Parthum, and son Joseph Hennigar and wife Katherine and two grandchildren, Joseph Jr and Chloe Hennigar. Charlie also leaves his nieces and nephews, Melissa McNabb, Matthew Deane, Brian, Bruce, and Dale Chapman. Charlie lived to be 88 years old. He was born in Waltham, Massachusetts to Joseph and Katherine Hennigar and was the brother to Virginia Chapman of New Bruns wick, Canada, and Phyllis (Gail) Dean (dec eased 2019) formerly of Contooc ook, NH. He spent his younger years living on a farm in a town in New Brunswick, Canada originally called Hennigars County (now Northfield). He moved from Canada back to the United States where he was educated at Bentley College with a Bachelors in accounting (1969), and a Masters in Taxation (1977). Charlie worked in the Insurance business as a controller, for 40 years and did taxes for many people for as many years. When Charlie was not working several jobs, he was dedicated to spending time with either his children at first or later his grandchildren. He taught them how to swim, ice skate, play baseball or softball and always enjoyed attending their paintball, hockey, football, soccer, and karate matches. He never stopped bragging and was so proud of his family. Charlie Dad was loved so dearly by his family and friends. A private burial will be held April 23, 2020, at Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead. Massachusetts. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020