|
|
Charles Edward (Charlie) Coulson age 91 of Marblehead, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the in Danvers. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Charlie served in active duty in the Navy during World War II before earning an engineering degree at Wentworth College. He then worked as a draftsman designing helicopter engines at General Electric in Lynn for over 30 years earning several design awards. Charlie leaves behind his loving wife and life partner Deborah, his son Greg Coulson, wife Ginna and grandchildren Joseph, Dan and Lori, his daughter Darlene Johnson and grandchildren Clifford and Jasmine, daughter in-law Linda Coulson, wife of his deceased son Edward James Coulson, his stepson Eric James, wife Betty and grandchildren Sara, Stephanie, Anna, husband Adam and great grandson Knox, and Antonio and great grandson Landon, his stepson Kurt James, wife Sabin and grandchildren Hannah and Olivia, and step-daughter Lisa Wolf, husband Steve and grandchildren Morgan and Maya. Charlie will be remembered for his constant smile, dancing at Jazz concerts, motorboat, canoe and kayak rides, golfing and waterskiing lessons at family events, hiking, camping and attending powwows, and traveling including visiting 49 states and 24 countries with Deb. He will be loved and missed by his family, friends and fellow congregants at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from June 25 to July 2, 2019