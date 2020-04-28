|
Dr. Charles Morgan Louden passed away on Monday, April 20th, 2020. He was born May 14,1934 to Charles J. and Frances B. Louden in Long Beach, California, where he spent his early years. He attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School and excelled in football, ran track, and was Senior Class President. Chuck was an exceptional student and received a full scholarship to Stanford University, followed by Stanford Medical School, specializing in Pediatrics. As a resident at the University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill, he met and married Doris Ann Wirtz. Chuck and Dory had four children, Charles Jr (Chuckie), Lisa, Michael and Kelly. Training at the Naval School of Aviation Medicine, Pensacola, FL, was a wonderful chapter for Chuck. He soloed as a pilot and was assigned to USS Wasp as carrier air group flight surgeon. Following Churchill's advice to see "vast amounts of salt water," Chuck completed his service with over 400 flight hours off the carrier. In 1968, the family settled in Marblehead, Massachusetts and Chuck joined the practice of Dr. Ayers DSouza in Salem. In 1974, Chuck soloed a second time, opening his own practice in the dining room of his home in Marblehead. Soon after, he became one of the first tenants of the Medical Building on Widger Road and Marblehead Pediatrics was born. In 1978, with the practice continuing to grow, a larger space was needed and was relocated to 70 Atlantic Avenue where it stands to this day. From day one, Dr. Louden always wanted to maintain a personal touch and was committed to practicing old fashioned, small town pediatrics. He worked tirelessly and was available to his patients and families at all hours, seven days a week. Geri Yuhas worked alongside Dr Louden until they both retired after 32 years of treating not just the patients, but their families as well. Dr Cheryl Kerns and Dr Richard Miller joined the practice to provide additional care and meet the growing needs of the community. Dr. Louden was a minor celebrity in the small town and was often recognized wherever he went. In over 40 years of working, he was proud that many of his patients stayed with him after their adolescence and into young adulthood. Children loved Dr. Louden, and his funky ties. He provided such outstanding care that his former patients would bring their own children to see him: a whole second generation of babies, and then a third. His family will remember his love for the New England Patriots, being a part of the Stanford University Alumnae, running, working out at the Y, reading, cooking, gardening and watching Jeopardy. He had an inquiring mind as evidenced by his participation in classes at Explorers Lifelong Learning Institute of Salem State University. Dr. Louden's legacy extends far beyond the office and into the community. He served on the boards of the Marblehead Counseling Center, Marblehead Board of Health and the YMCA. He enjoyed sailing and tennis while being a member of the Corinthian Yacht Club. In 1988, he met and married his wife, Peggy, at Star of the Sea Parish. He liked to tell the story of how he was converted to Catholicism while in the Navy and was baptized aboard the USS Wasp. He was deeply committed to his Catholic faith. Chuck and Peggy were married for 32 years, enjoying activities at the Beach Club and Tedesco Country Club. They shared a love for travel to warm places, and spending time with all their grandchildren. Dr. Louden was known by his patients as a compassionate, kind and gentle soul that reassured them in a calm and matter-of-fact way. He helped so many people raise and care for their families. He had a great smile and was a true fixture in the Marblehead community. Chuck will be sorely missed by his family, friends, colleagues and the numerous families he took care of over the years. In addition to his wife Peggy, he is survived by his son, Charles Louden Jr. (Chuck) of San Francisco, CA; daughters Lisa Louden (Cyndi Wilkins) and Kelly Pickering of Marblehead. He adored his grandchildren: Carlee, Cameron and Chloe Pickering and Kasey Louden and loved to attend their sporting events and activities. He was treasured by his step-family, Nick Lynch, Perri Lynch Howard (husband, Craig Howard), and step grandchildren, Daniel, Clara, Jack, Gracie, and Andrew Lynch. He was also a huge favorite of the Chamberlains (Peggy's family). He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Louden and his sister, Lynda Sue Fitzpatrick of Dallas, TX. A Memorial Funeral Mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church and burial of ashes at Waterside Cemetery will be held at a later date. Dr. Louden always encouraged parents to read to their children and was a great reader himself. In May of 2018 Peggy established the Dr. Charles M. Louden Children's Book Fund in honor of her husbands 84th birthday. In memory of Dr. Louden please consider contributing to the fund. Checks should be made out to Town of Marblehead-Abbot Public Library with Dr. Charles M. Louden Children's Book Fund written in the notation. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or offer online condolences to the family please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020