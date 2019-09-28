|
Charles P. Levine of Swampscott, formerly of Marblehead, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Faylyn (Morris) Levine. Devoted father of Dayle and Leonard Spiewak of Marblehead and Ellen McSwiggin of Marblehead. Cherished grandfather of Evyn Spiewak, Michael McSwiggin and Adam McSwiggin. The loving brother of Evelyn Harmon and the late David Levine. Dear son of the late Morris and Ida (Baer) Levine. Charles was born in Chelsea and moved to Marblehead with his family in the early 1950s. Charles and his wife wintered in Del Ray Beach, FL for over 25 years. Charles was a World War II veteran and co-owner of Benjamin Motor Express Inc. Later Charles and his brother owned and operated K&L Sales. Charles was a member of Temple Israel and Congregation Shirat Hayam for over 50 years. A graveside funeral service for Charles was held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00PM at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or via https://give.caredi mensions.org/. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhyman onsalem.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2019