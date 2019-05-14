|
Charles W. Charlie Medeiros, age 80, of North Reading, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 after an extended struggle with a lung disease (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis). He fought bravely and went surrounded by family and friends at the in Danvers, MA. Charlie was the husband of the late Virginia "Ginny" (Christie) Medeiros. They shared 37 years of loving marriage together until her sudden unexpected death in September 2018. He is survived by his son, Charlie H. Medeiros and his fianc Suzie Shaw of North Reading; his daughters, Cheryl Flynn and her husband Michael of Lynn, Wendy Doucette and her husband Kevin of Beverly, and Charlene Peters of St. Helena, CA; his grandchildren, Sean Flynn and his girlfriend Samantha, Richard Flynn and his wife Jennifer, Kelley Flynn, Kristin Doucette, Tyler Doucette, and Jake Wortman and his wife Katie; his niece Wilma Bybee; and his beloved dog Baxter and cat Tiger. Charlie was born in Lynn, MA on March 25, 1939, the son of the late Charles and Wilma (Peterson) Medeiros. He had one sister, Dorothy Jones, who predeceased him in 2014. He graduated from Lynn Public Schools and later attended Northeastern University where he earned both a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He had a lifelong career at General Electric in Lynn where he retired in 1999, but continued on as a pensioner until 2012. In total, he served for 56 years there, working most of his time as a Control Systems Engineer for Aircraft Engines. An avid outdoorsman, Charlie enjoyed traditional archery and fishing. He could often be found at the Danvers Fish and Game Club in Middleton, MA. A member of the club since 1969, he formed lifelong close relationships there, including friends Billy Thomas, Dennis Tentindo, Bob OKeefe, Ed Taylor, Joe Robichaud, Skip Wiley, Bob Struckmeyer and too many others to name. As a young man, he was into bodybuilding, and continued with regimented weightlifting well into his 70s. He always kept busy with outdoor projects, building impressive things from scratch by himself. Most of all, he was a caring and kind husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who always tried to think of others first. He will be immensely missed by all those who knew him. His Funeral will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), Lynn at 11a.m. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and celebrate Charlies life. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7p.m. Please consider a donation in Charlies memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at: https://www.pulmonary fibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com.
