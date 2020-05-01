|
|
Cheryl Ann Hodsdon, age 63 of Swampscott, formerly of Lynn and Lawrence, passed away on April 23rd, 2020 at Beverly Hospital due to complications from covid-19. She was the partner of the late John Delaney, Jr. Born and raised in Lawrence, Cheryl was the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth Hodsdon. She was a graduate of Lawrence High School, class of 1974. Cheryl had worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years at both Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Peabody and the Bertram House of Swampscott. Cheryl loved music, particularly Rob Thomas and the classic rock genre. Cheryl could lighten up a room with her hearty laugh and will be remembered for her lively personality and witty sense of humor. Cheryl is survived by her daughter Lindsay Russell and son in law Bowden "Bowdi" Russell Jr. of Danvers; her grandchildren Finnegan and Delaney Russell of Danvers; her sister Valerie OBrien and brother in law Jim OBrien of Swampscott; Her niece Caleigh OBrien of Swampscott and her brother Richard "Rick" Hodsdon and sister in law Jill Collins of Salem, NH. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Lynn. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family at www.solimine.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 1 to May 8, 2020