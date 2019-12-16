Home

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Cheryl N. Carver, of Danvers and Marblehead, Mass., passed away peacefully on Dec 13, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved mother of Daniel and Adam Rand of Marblehead, 3 step children Jeff, Brian and Danny Carver, and Grandmother of 13 grandchildren. Beloved late husband Barry Carver, and devoted partner and Finance Paul Trainor of Danvers. Loving sister of Barbara Epstein and Steve Glass both of South Carolina. She grew up in Marblehead, Mass. Graduated MHS Class 63, and earned a BS Cum Laude from Boston University in 67. Cheryl began her career teaching in Marblehead, Danvers and North Shore Community college, which lead to careers in management roles with various businesses. Cheryl was a passionate and dedicated volunteer for a variety of North Shore charities, including the Melanoma Education Foundation. She enjoyed numerous close friends, activities like bowling, MAH-JONG, Canasta, and watching her grandchildren play sports. She is warmly remembered by many as a true Classy Lady and a loving Mother, Wife, and Nana. The services for Cheryl will take place 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel located at 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA. The reception will follow at the Village at Vinnin Square Clubhouse, 200 Loring Hills Ave., Salem, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Cheryl's memory to the Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org or Care, www.caredimensions.org. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019
