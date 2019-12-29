|
Chester "Chet" G. Baker, of Lynn, formerly of Swampscott, entered into rest December 26, 2019 at the age of 79. He was the beloved husband of the late Gail (Talcofsky) Baker who passed away on November 24, 2019 after sharing 56 wonderful years of marriage. Cherished father of Marla Levy (Mark) and Stephanie Baker Smith. Devoted grandfather of Dylan Mitchell-Levy (Helene) and Rachel Kidd Levy. Treasured great-grandfather of Abigail Mitchell-Levy. Loving brother of the late Carol Simons. Dear son of the late Abraham and Rose (Finklestein) Baker. Chet also leaves loving nieces, nephews and dear friends as well as his precious dog Freda. Chet was the longtime Office Manager for The Jewish Journal until his retirement last month. Both he and his wife Gail were very active members of Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead and in the local Jewish community. A graveside funeral service for Chet will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA 01923. Shiva will be held following services until 7 p.m. at Chet's late residence at Lynn Shore Towers, 295 Lynn Shore Drive, Apt. 107, Lynn, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Chets memory to The Jewish Journal, P.O. Box 2089, Salem, MA 01970 or to a . The staff at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970 is honored to care for Chet and his family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020