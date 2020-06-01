Christie Lynn Caswell Moran, of Beverly, died on May 28, 2020 after a fierce battle with cancer. She lived and worked passionately, proudly serving as a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker for nearly forty years. Her private practice was in Wakefield, where she provided a comforting listening ear and sage advice to many in the community. Christie was born in North Adams, MA to Mildred Lent Gleason Caswell and Robert Barton Caswell. She graduated from Marblehead High School in 1962. Ever interested in understanding diverse cultures, she lived with a Turkish family in Istanbul as an exchange student with American Field Service at the age of 16. She later studied abroad at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem before graduating from Brandeis University in 1966. Her calling to serve as a social worker brought her to the University of Chicago, where she graduated in 1971 (and finally learned to drive at the tender age of 28). Christie was a lifelong learner and enjoyed studying Spanish at night school, going to psychology and neuroscience workshops, reading every plaque at every museum exhibit she ever went to, and researching genealogy. When she was sick, she was still able to enjoy her most basic loves: music, nature, chocolate, and most of all, family. She leaves behind three beloved children and their spouses: Ken and Jen Moran of Ipswich, Jeannette Moran of Manchester NH, and Amy and Don Lowe of Ipswich; a brother and his spouse, Jerry and Suzanne Caswell of Boone, IA; several dear cousins; as well as precious grandchildren Jadiea Muldrew of Chicago, IL, Sophia Moran of Cantonment, FL, Justin and Ashley Moran of Ipswich, and Henry Lowe of Ipswich. ARRANGEMENTS: Memorial services will be held at a later date when it is safer to gather. Interment will be private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to one of her favorite charities: the Massachusetts Audubon Society, the Trustees of Reservations, PBS/WGBH, or the Museum of Science - Boston. Sharing written remembrances and condolences, during this time will be essential in helping Christies family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories of Christie by visiting her eternal tribute at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.